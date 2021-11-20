Gloomy, rainy weekend ahead before next big cold front

Passing showers and gusty winds will be the main story across the Florida peninsula this weekend.

Saturday brought mostly cloudy skies with some light to moderate rain pushing onshore on the Atlantic Coast and moving westward. Due to the gusty winds this weekend, there will be rough seas and a high risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches.

Highs on Saturday reached into the mid-70s over most of the region.

The same pattern is expected on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s.

Our "Next Big Thing?" Early this coming week, a cold front will move south across our viewing area. It will be limited in moisture but much colder air will push into the region behind it. Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the 30s and 40s!

Temperatures will rebound just a bit by Thanksgiving, afternoon highs will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions... great for your Thanksgiving dinner!

