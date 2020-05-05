It’s Giving Tuesday but with a thoughtful twist.

Giving Tuesday usually happens on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, but this Tuesday, May 5, organizers are hosting #GivingTuesdayNow “as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19,” according to the Giving Tuesday campaign website.

“The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world,” organizers said.

This campaign hopes to create a sense of unity as the entire world fights a common enemy.“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities.”

Everyone will have a chance to come together while still practicing social distancing with the help of virtual volunteering and social media.

Here are some ideas for how to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow:

Local fundraisers

A good way to give back to the community is to give to your local fundraiser. A simple Facebook, Twitter or Instagram search could lead you to the one nearest you.

Give to a cause

Since most people are social distancing, a great way to give back is donating to charity online.

Virtually volunteer

VolunteerMatch.org allows you to pick the option to volunteer virtually and even has a feature that can narrow your search down to be COVID-19-related. Idealist also has a list of virtual volunteer opportunities listed on their website.

Show gratitude

Since many essential workers are risking their lives to battle the pandemic, a good way to show thanks is by posting on social media.

For more ideas on how to give back to the community, the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign has an entire booklet of ideas to help people participate in this global effort. Click here to download it.