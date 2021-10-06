‘Give me my baby!': Suspect tries to grab deputy’s gun, taser while holding child

A DeLand man was arrested after investigators say he tried to grab a Volusia County deputy’s gun and taser while holding a child.

Rayshawn George was arrested following the domestic disturbance call Monday night.

Body camera footage shows the moment the sheriff’s office says George went for the weapons as the child’s mom is heard begging him to give her the child.

"He’s gonna hurt her. He’s gonna hurt her." "Let go of the kid." "Please, Ray. Please Ray, please!"

The deputy was able to get George in handcuffs and get the toddler to safety, but the arrest report says he tried a second time to grab the deputy’s taser.

"I need another unit, he grabbed my taser," says the deputy as he calls for backup.

Investigators say George told the deputy to shoot him and said he wasn’t going to jail.

"Y’all aint gonna shoot me?" George can be heard telling a group of deputy’s as they load him into the patrol car.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood released the video on social media calling it an example of a deputy doing everything to avoid taking a life.

"Deputy Antonio Fernandez was just hired earlier this year and I hope he knows Volusia County is grateful for him. Thank you deputies!" he wrote.

George was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail. The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest headlines.