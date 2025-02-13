10-year-old girl battling cancer designs princess dress through Disney Make-A-Wish trip: 'A forever memory'

The Brief A 10-year-old girl who is battling cancer got her wish granted recently through a trip to Walt Disney World Resort. Rita, who is an aspiring designer, got a chance to create her own royal dress, after a one-on-one gown design session and a tour of the costuming building and fabric library with Disney designers. During April, Disney World will be hosting its "Once Upon A Wish Party," as the theme park leader grants the wishes of 50 Disney princesses.



After inspiration from the Disney classic "Cinderella," a 10-year-old girl who is battling cancer knew she wanted to design a royal dress of her own — and Walt Disney World made sure her wish came true.

Bringing a wish to life

The backstory:

Through a Make-A-Wish trip, Rita expressed her dream to detail her own Disney princess dress as part of a full day with the theme park's costuming team.

Disney designers collaborated with Rita to create her own royal dress. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

Her visit included a one-on-one gown design session with Disney designers and a tour of the costuming building and fabric library.

The team also created a doll-sized model of Rita's dress, named "Rita’s Rose Diamond Dress" for her to keep.

The costuming team worked with Rita to bring her vision to life after making a doll-sized replica of the dress and naming it "Rita’s Rose Diamond Dress." (Credit: Walt Disney World)

Rita's trip also included meeting with some of her favorite characters from the "Cinderella" film, including Cinderella, Prince Charming and Cinderella's stepsisters.

Her trip just so happened to be in time for the movie's 75th anniversary on Feb. 15.

‘A forever memory’

What they're saying:

"I was so excited, because I got to go to a top-secret fashion place at Disney," Rita said. "I got to see all the ways costumes are designed, which was really cool."

"We have a long road ahead of us, but having this time together as a family, having fun and smiling … there's no words," Rita's mother, April, said. "It means so much to us. This will be a forever memory for us."

Rita gave her favorite Disney character, Cinderella, an enormous hug. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

"As a child, I was in and out of the hospital myself," Allison Atmore, costume specialist at Disney Live Entertainment, said. "It means so much to be able to fulfill a wish for someone going through that, because I know what it's like. It's one of the best experiences I've ever had at Disney, and I'm so grateful I got to be part of it."

"Creating happiness for Make-A-Wish families is what we're all about here at Disney," Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs at Walt Disney World, said. "Our stories, parks and cast members help them make new memories that bring strength and hope."

Rita and her family met some of her favorite characters from Disney's "Cinderella" story, including Cinderella's stepsisters. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

50 more princess wishes to be granted

What's next:

Disney officials said this is one of the many princess wishes that will be granted at the theme park this year.

In April, 50 Disney princess wishes will be granted during Walt Disney World's "Once Upon A Wish Party." This event is catered to Make-A-Wish families looking to brighten up their day.

Disney has been partnering with the Make-A-Wish foundation for 45 years.

Throughout this time, they've worked to grant more than 165,000 Disney wishes together.

