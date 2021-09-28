Georgia wildlife technician frees deer with antlers stuck on tree

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division recently posted a video on its Facebook page of a deer with its antlers entangled in a tree.

In the video posted on Sept. 15, Urban Wildlife Technician Shane was able to carefully approach the deer and cut away part of the tree, allowing it to escape.

"In early fall, bucks can be observed rubbing their antlers against small trees to remove the velvet that has been growing on their antlers throughout the summer," the agency said. "That's what got this buck all tangled up!"

