Georgia teen killed in Thanksgiving crash; Florida man charged with DUI manslaughter: FHP

The Brief An 18-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving night in Osceola County, FHP said. The crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on State Road 538 and Sienna Blvd. FHP said the driver of an Acura MDX slammed into the back of a Hyundai Tucson with 5 people inside. The Tucson overturned and collided with a pickup truck. A 44-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of DUI manslaughter.



A 44-year-old Florida man is facing a charge of DUI manslaughter connected to a Thursday night crash that killed an 18-year-old Georgia woman – and seriously hurt others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver of a 2004 Acura MDX crashed into the back of a stopped 2025 Hyundai Tucson, causing it to roll over and crash into a pickup truck.

What we know:

The crash was reported on Thursday night around 11:40 p.m. near State Road 538 (Poinciana Parkway) and Sienna Blvd.

FHP said Eddie Edmond, 44, of Davenport, Florida, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Acura MDX.

Edmon allegedly crashed into the back of a 2024 Hyundai Tucson, which was occupied by a 34-year-old driver and five passengers, including an 18-year-old woman.

The Hyundai Tucson rolled over and collided with a 2025 Ford F-150.

FHP said Edmond suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson – a 34-year-old woman – and the five passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One of those passengers, an 18-year-old woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, died at the hospital, FHP said. Her name has not been released.

FHP said it was still working to confirm the ages of the other passengers inside the vehicle .

The truck driver was not hurt, FHP said.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the crash and the cause of the crash were still under investigation, FHP said. The status of the four others taken to the hospital is also unclear.