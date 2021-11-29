Gatorland hosting its 2nd annual 'Ho Ho Ho-Down' holiday event

article

Gatorland is getting into the spirit with its second annual "Ho Ho Ho-Down" holiday event.

The event is happening on Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 and is included in the regular price of admission.

The event will feature live music, festive displays and specialty food items.

There will also be craft vendors throughout the park, plus alligators, of course.

For more information on tickets, visit www.Gatorland.com or call 800-393-JAWS.