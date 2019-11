article

Deck the Halls Prize: Gatorland Adventure Pack for 4 includes: 4 rides on Gatorland's Screamin Gator Zipline, Orlando's only zipline of live alligators and a full day in the park and 4 rides on the Stompin' Gator Off-road adventure. For more information on Gatorland, click here.

Certain restrictions apply. Reservations required for zipline and Stompin' Gators. Valid through 12/20/2020. Not valid for use from 12/20/2019-1/6/2020.