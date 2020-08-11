Gary Sinise Foundation to launch Central Florida chapter

article

The Gary Sinise Foundation served meals to firefighters in Orlando on Tuesday.

The meal also marks a milestone for the foundation, as they are preparing to open its first chapter in Central Florida.

Gary Sinise Foundation Central Florida Chapter President Karen Connors told FOX 35 that "the challenge is that not everybody knows what they offer and in order to expand the brand and expand the reach into the community, they decided to start chapters and the very first chapter is here in Central Florida."

The Gary Sinise Foundation supports military members, veterans, and their families. One of its key programs has brought family members of fallen military members to Disney World. This year, the foundation formed an emergency COVID-19 combat service.

“When COVID-19 hit in March, we pivoted our program and decided to serve our first responders,” Connors explained. Since then, the foundation has raised more than $1 million for the cause and served 55,000 meals to first responders.

Orlando’s fire chief said the meal comes at a good time as many of his firefighters are recovering from getting coronavirus. Chief Barksdale said that "at one time, we had over 105 that were positive, 125 quarantined. But right now, I’m glad to say we have about three or four out and hopefully, we’ll have them back this week."

The Central Florida chapter of the Gary Sinese Foundation will host its launch on social media on Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

