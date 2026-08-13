Garbage truck driver shot in DeLand neighborhood; 3 people detained, police say

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The Brief A garbage truck driver was shot and three people were detained following a fight in a neighborhood, DeLand Police said. The garbage truck driver was flown via helicopter to the hospital and listed in stable condition. Three people have been detained for questioning.



Three people have been detained for questioning after a garbage truck driver was shot during a fight in the middle of a neighborhood in DeLand, according to the DeLand Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened Thursday morning shortly before noon within the Trinity Gardens neighborhood, police said.

Police said there was some sort of argument between the garbage truck driver and three people, which escalated into a physical fight and ended in a shooting.

The garbage truck driver was shot and flown via helicopter to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. No one else was shot, police said.

The three people ran away from the scene following the shooting, and were found by authorities. All three were detained and transported to the DeLand Police Department headquarters for questioning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any arrests. However, police said there is no threat to the public.