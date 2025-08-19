Gainesville police arrest three in Easter event shooting that killed 20-year-old woman

The Brief Gainesville police arrested three Ocala men in the Easter shooting at the TB McPherson Center that killed 20-year-old Ontaria Baisden. With help from Ocala police and the U.S. Marshals Service, the suspects were booked into the Marion County Jail as the investigation continues.



Gainesville police announced Tuesday that three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal Easter shooting at the TB McPherson Center that killed 20-year-old Ontaria Baisden.

What we know:

Following a months-long investigation, detectives identified and took into custody Gabriel Frazier Jr., 20, Kaniel Edwards, 21, and Jarrett Jones, 19, all of Ocala.

The suspects were arrested with assistance from the Ocala Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

They are being held at the Marion County Jail.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the arrests mark a significant step toward justice for Baisden’s family and the community.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Ontaria Baisden during this difficult time," Gainesville police said in a statement, adding gratitude to partner agencies whose coordination was instrumental in the apprehensions.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at what was intended to be a family-friendly Easter event, highlighting the growing concerns over gun violence at public gatherings. The chaos disrupted a peaceful community celebration and left a lasting emotional impact on attendees who witnessed the violence.

Video footage showed a man opening fire on a crowd at the end of the event, according to police.

The victim, 20-year-old Ontaria Baisden, was fatally struck by gunfire as families ran for safety. Surveillance video captured one suspect firing a weapon while fleeing the scene.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.