Gabby Petito grieved, honored by Blue Point community

Teal ribbons resembling the color of Gabby Petito’s eyes blanket the Bayport - Blue Point community and a big banner is on display at the center of it all to remember the 22-year-old originally from Long Island whose life was cut tragically short.

"Everybody knew her," said Seth Needelman, treasurer of Bayport-Blue Point Chamber of Commerce. "Everyone knows the family. For something like this to happen, is very tragic."

On Tuesday, FBI agents released the coroner's grim findings identifying the human remains recovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park as Gabby Petito and declared her death a homicide. Her fiancé Brian Laundrie who has been labeled a person of interest is still missing.

Sixty officers from 8 different agencies are sifting through unforgiving swampland that’s part of the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve just over 20 miles from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida.

"Our law enforcement partners, they’re motivated and hungry to find Brian Laundrie," said Commander Joe Fussell with the North Port Police Department.

Hollywood Banners donated this banner paying tribute to Gabby Petito at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Nicolls Road in Bayport, N.Y. (FOX 5 NY Photo/Jodi Goldberg)

Tips have been pouring into the FBI with potential sightings of Laundrie but he has yet to be found.

He allegedly returned to his parents' home on September 1 with the van but without Petito.

A neighbor telling Fox News Laundrie acted normally "He mowed the lawn. He and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block … everything was just normal life once he came back."

Petito and Laundrie who met in high school first set out on their cross-country road trip from Blue Point back in July... documenting their travels on social media.

On August 12, police respknded to a 911 call from a bystander about a domestic dispute between the couple.

Gabby’s mother according to search warrant documents was growing concerned about "more and more tension between her and Laundrie."

New drone video shows the area where Petito was found. The FBI is urging anyone who was in the Spread Creek Camping area in late August and spotted the white van to contact them.

In the meantime, in North Port, Florida there’s a growing memorial in Gabby’s honor. And here on Long Island flags fly at half-staff in her memory.

