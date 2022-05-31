Alligator attack suspected after man's body found in Largo pond

article

Largo police believe the man whose body was found in Taylor Lake Monday was attacked by an alligator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are searching for the nuisance gator after the body was found.

Police said they believe the victim was looking for disc golf discs at Taylor Lake, located on 8th Avenue Southwest. Around the lake, there are signs warning visitors to avoid swimming in the lake.

The victim's identity is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

Two years ago, a man who was looking for discs in the same lake survived being bitten by an alligator on his face and hand.

Residents and visitors are reminded that you should not go swimming or near the lake at any time.

This is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

