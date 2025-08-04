Funnel cloud caught on camera following tornado warning in Orange, Osceola counties

The Brief A fast-moving storm triggered a tornado warning and over 300 lightning strikes across Central Florida. Radar and video suggest a possible tornado, though confirmation is pending. Rain and storms are expected to continue overnight with dangerous conditions possible.



Severe thunderstorms rolled through Central Florida on Monday night, bringing torrential rain, frequent lightning and a brief tornado warning to parts of the region.

What we know:

Severe thunderstorms hit Central Florida on Monday night, unleashing torrential rain, heavy lightning, and prompting a brief tornado warning in parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

Radar detected rotation around 7:20 p.m., and video submitted by a FOX 35 viewer appeared to show a funnel cloud. Nearly 300 lightning strikes were recorded within 30 minutes across the metro area.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether a tornado officially touched down. While radar data and eyewitness video suggest the possibility, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any touchdown. Officials may conduct a damage survey Tuesday to determine if a tornado occurred.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist T.J. Springer said while conditions calmed slightly after 10 p.m., storms continued to impact much of the area with dangerous lightning and heavy downpours.

"It got wild this evening," Springer said. "We’re seeing a lot of lightning and torrential rain, so if you're out traveling, you might need to pull over."

Earlier in the evening, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Orange and Osceola counties after radar indicated rotation.

The warning was issued around 7:20 p.m., with images showing a "couplet" — a radar signature of converging winds that may signal a tornado.

Springer said the station received video from FOX 35 News viewer Matthew Thompson of what appeared to be a funnel cloud, and radar data suggests there may have been a brief touchdown.

"We’ll have to wait and see if the National Weather Service heads out to confirm that with a damage survey," Springer said.

Big picture view:

As of late Monday, the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar continued to show active lightning and heavy rainfall across areas including Polk City, Walt Disney World, and Clermont. The storm system, which had earlier prompted multiple warnings, was shifting toward Florida’s Space Coast.

In just 30 minutes, nearly 300 lightning strikes were reported across the metro area.

Though conditions are expected to gradually improve, forecasters are warning residents to remain alert as more rain and lightning are possible overnight.

