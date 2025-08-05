NWS: Weak, EF-U tornado touched down in Osceola County on Monday night. Here's what that means

The Brief A weak tornado briefly touched down in a remote part of Osceola County on Monday night. The tornado – estimated to have a max width of 100 yards – traveled up to 2 miles in 8 minutes before lifting up, the NWS said. No injuries or deaths were reported. It was given an EF-U rating, meaning Unknown, because access to the area is limited, the NWS said.



The National Weather Service in Melbourne confirmed on Tuesday morning that a weak and short-lived tornado touched down in Osceola County on Monday night, as strong thunderstorms swept through Central Florida.

A tornado warning was issued for Osceola County – near Lake Mary Jane and Narcoossee – at 7:18 p.m. on Monday.

Where was the tornado?

The tornado touched down Monday evening in a remote part of northern Osceola County. It touched down around 7:14 p.m. near the southern side of Lake Joel in St. Cloud. It then traveled east over some woods before lifting around 7:22 p.m., west of Storey Bend Road, the NHC said.

Viewer Matthew Thompson captured dashcam video of the tornado as he was driving.

Rating: EF-U. What does that mean?

Tornadoes are typically given a 1-5 rating – the Enhanced Fujita Scale – but for this tornado, the NWS said it was unable to give a rating due to limited access to where the tornado is believed to have briefly touched down.

"Given limited access to the affected area, the track is considered approximate, and an EF rating cannot be provided at this time. Refinements to the track will be made if additional photographic or video evidence becomes available," the NWS said.

EF-U means "Unknown."

EF Scale: Here's how tornadoes are rated

Tornadoes, like hurricanes, are given ratings based on their wind speeds, not their level of destructive or other elements.

EF-0: 65 to 85 mph

EF-1: 86 to 110 mph

EF-2: 111 to 135 mph

EF-3: 136 to 165 mph

EF-4: 166 to 200 mph

EF-5: >200 mph

How big was the tornado?

According to the NWS, the tornado had a max width of 100 yards and is believed to have traveled up to 2 miles. It was on the ground for approximately 8 minutes.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Tuesday's forecast

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Orlando area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Lesser chance of storms on the Atlantic Coast, the NWS said.

A heat advisory is in effect until 7PM as the heat index – air temperature plus humidity – could reach 109.