Fun Spot offering $28 tickets for birthday sale

The Brief Fun Spot America is celebrating its 28th birthday with a sale on tickets. For one day only, single-day passes can be purchased for $28. The tickets are valid at any Fun Spot location through June 11, 2027.



Fun Spot is celebrating its 28th birthday with its annual ticket sale.

For one day only, the amusement park will offer single-day passes for $28.

A single-day ticket typically costs $69.95 or $59.95 if purchased online.

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When is Fun Spot's birthday sale?

The "huge" birthday sale is scheduled for June 6 and runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Passes can be purchased online or in person at any Fun Spot location—Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta—during regular operating hours.

People who purchase 10 single-day passes during the sale will receive two additional passes for free.

When do the $28 passes expire?

The passes can only be purchased on June 6, but they have no blockout dates and can be used at any Fun Spot location through June 11, 2027.

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What does a single-day pass include?

Single-day passes include unlimited rides on the go-kart tracks, roller coasters, thrill rides and Kid Spot rides.

If visiting Fun Spot's Orlando location, the pass also includes access to the Gator Spot exhibit and the splash pad.

What is Fun Spot?

Fun Spot America is a family-owned chain of amusement parks.

The company has three parks—one in Orlando on International Drive, one in Kissimmee near Old Town and another in Fayetteville, Georgia, near Atlanta.

The parks have go-karts, roller coasters and midway attractions.