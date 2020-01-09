Fun Spot Kissimmee debuts new Hurricane roller coaster

Bring your smiles and your minimum height of 42 inches, then grab one of the six seats on the three-car train.

Pull down the lap bar, then steel yourself for a blustery ride on Fun Spot Kissimmee's new steel roller coaster called Hurricane.

Hurricane towers five stories tall and features a triple out-and-back design with a layout of over 1,300 feet, according to Fun Spot.

Hurricane is, of course, is included with your armband or annual pass. You'll find the ride way in the back behind Old Town.