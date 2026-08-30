Teen arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after deadly crash in Orlando: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of Central Florida Parkway and International Drive in Orange County on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 2:46 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on Central Florida Parkway in the outside lane while a 2025 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound on International Drive in the inside lane.

The F-250 ran a red light and entered the direct path of the Jetta, resulting in the front of the F-250 striking the left side of the Volkswagen.

Troopers say the impact caused the F-250 to overturn onto its left side. The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where the driver was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in the Volkswagen was also transported to the hospital as a trauma alert with serious injuries.

The passengers in the F-250 were not transported and remained at the scene.

Reports suggest that the driver of the F-250 fled the scene on foot. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies located and detained the driver, identified by FHP as 19-year-old Christopher Laureda of Orlando.

FHP arrested Laureda on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and DUI involving death. Additional charges are pending.

The crash remains under active criminal investigation.