Motorcyclist dies after early-morning crash in Orange County: FHP

article

The Brief Reports suggest that both motorcycles were traveling above the posted speed limit when the riders failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycles ran off the roadway and struck a curb, causing both riders to be thrown from their motorcycles. Troopers say the rider of the Yamaha struck a fence and was pronounced dead at the scene.



A 45-year-old Haines City man was killed early Sunday morning after two motorcycles crashed on Innovation Way south of State Road 434, authorities said.

According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 1:41 a.m. The man was riding a 2015 Yamaha FZ-09 northbound on Innovation Way alongside a second motorcyclist riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14.

Reports suggest that both motorcycles were traveling above the posted speed limit when the riders failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycles ran off the roadway and struck a curb, causing both riders to be thrown from their motorcycles.

Troopers say the rider of the Yamaha struck a fence and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 45-year-old man from Haines City. The rider of the Kawasaki was transported to AdventHealth Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.