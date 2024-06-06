'Full House' property hits San Francisco market at $6.5M

article

The iconic San Francisco Victorian that once used to belong to the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom could be yours.

Rachel Swann of The Swann Group put the "Full House" on the market Thursday, listing it for $6.5 million.

The home, located at 1709 Broderick Street, was originally built in 1900 and remodeled in 2018 by architect Richard Landry.

The house has about 3,700 interior square feet and includes four bedrooms, three full- and one half-bathrooms on a 3,123-square-foot lot. There's also a gas fireplace, private English garden and a two-car garage – a godsend in San Francisco.

Swann also points out that handprints in concrete stones of the ‘Full House’ cast, including Bob Saget and John Stamos, could be part of the sale, though she didn't say for how much.

Fun fact, though.

Most of Full House was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

Only the exterior shots of the house were taken in San Francisco. Also, while the show's credits make it look like the house is a "Painted Lady" in Alamo Square, it is not.

The property was most recently sold in 2020 for $5,350,000.

Until now, Full House creator Jeff Franklin had lived there. He bought it for $4 million in 2016.

Swann said that because of the home's place in pop culture, showings are "available by appointment only to pre-qualified buyers."

A mini-English garden at the "Full House" in San Francisco. Photo: Rachel Swann, Coldwell Banker

She's affiliated with the San Francisco Pacific Heights office of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California.

For more information about this listing, contact Rachel Swann (CalRE#:01860456) at team@swanngroupsf.com.