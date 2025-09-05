Fugitive Kermit Booth returned to Florida in decade-old child sex abuse case

The Brief A 72-year-old fugitive accused of child sex abuse was extradited to Florida after a 10-year investigation. Kermit Booth was flown from North Carolina to Flagler County, where he was taken into custody. Sheriff Rick Staly said the case isn’t over as investigators probe for possible additional victims.



A 72-year-old fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a young child was flown back to Florida on Friday after a decade-long investigation, Flagler County authorities said.

What we know:

Flagler County authorities say 72-year-old Kermit Booth was extradited from North Carolina to Florida on Friday to face charges of sexually assaulting a child more than a decade ago.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

He was flown into Flagler Executive Airport on a state agriculture department plane and taken into custody by Sheriff Rick Staly, who obtained a governor’s warrant for the extradition.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about Booth’s arraignment date or whether additional charges could be filed. Investigators also said they are looking into whether more victims may come forward, given the length of time since the alleged crimes.

The backstory:

The allegations trace back more than 10 years, when Booth is accused of sexually abusing a child between the ages of 6 and 9 who lived near him. The victim, now an adult, has cooperated with investigators throughout the case, which Sheriff Staly described as one of the most difficult his office has handled.

What they're saying:

Authorities said Booth’s extradition marks a key step in bringing the long-running case to trial.

"This individual took the innocence away from a very young child. It was a very difficult case," Sheriff Staly said.

He also noted that if the alleged crimes were committed today, Booth could face the death penalty.

"If you commit a crime in Flagler County, justice is coming," Staly added. "It may not be super fast, but it’s coming."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS