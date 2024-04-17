Fugitive accused in ‘horrific’ Davenport stabbing caught in Virginia

A man accused of stabbing his cousin last week in Davenport and skipping town has been arrested in Virginia.

Police in Norfolk, Virginia say they spotted 47-year-old Douglas Kidd’s vehicle and arrested him following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Davenport Police Department, Kidd stabbed his cousin 15 times at a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood last Thursday.

Officers say the victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and call police.

"She is a hero," Police Chief Steve Parker stated. "She fought to the point, not physically, she fought to the point she knew she had to get out of that situation, covered in blood, covered in injuries and stab wounds, to the point she went next door to get help. She’s a hero."

Pictured: Douglas Kidd. Image is courtesy of the Davenport Police Department.

Parker said the victim was in critical but stable condition after the attack. She is still in the hospital.

He added that Kidd, who left the area after the stabbing, had been living with his cousin in the Davenport home, but investigators do not know what led up to the attack.

"We are thankful for our law enforcement partners in Norfolk, Virginia, who worked diligently to help us take this violent individual off the streets," Parker stated. "We continue to pray for the victim and her recovery."

Kidd has been charged with attempted murder.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter