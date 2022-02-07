Fuddruckers closes all Orlando restaurants, without reason

article

Fuddruckers announced the closing of all of its Orlando locations on Monday.

The chain released a statement on Facebook, saying: "Dear valued customers and friends,

After a great deal of careful consideration, we are definitely closing our restaurants. It was a very difficult decision, but ultimately necessary.

We thank all our customers, suppliers, collaborators and employees for so many years of service. We always try to be the best and deliver the best to our customers.

We will be forever grateful.

Sincerely, Fuddruckers Orlando."

It is unclear why the restaurant chain shut down in Central Florida.

