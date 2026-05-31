Woman jailed after 3-year-old found unresponsive in hot car, DeLand police say

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A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said a child was found unresponsive in a vehicle as she was donating plasma.

Officials with the DeLand Police Department said 911 calls were received around 4:30 p.m. over reports of an unresponsive child in the 300 block of New York Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found a witness already administering CPR to the 3-year-old child. First responders later transported the child to an area hospital in critical condition.

(DeLand Police Department photo)

The investigation revealed that 27-year-old Latana Williams left the child in her car for two hours as she donated plasma, according to police.

Williams was taken to jail on a charge of child neglect.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.