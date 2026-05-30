3 hospitalized following odor investigation on flight at MCO, officials say

The Brief Three passengers were transported following reports of an odor on a Frontier flight on Saturday. It isn't known where the odor originated from.



Three people were transported to an area hospital after reports of an odor investigation aboard a Frontier Airlines flight on Saturday, according to airport officials.

The investigation began around 3:40 p.m. after crew members reported an odor aboard the flight and returned to the gate at Orlando International Airport before takeoff.

Airport officials said seven passengers were evaluated and three were later transported to the hospital for treatment.

Frontier has not yet provided information on the investigation.

It is not yet known where the odor originated.