FSU shooting: President Donald Trump briefed on Florida State University incident

By
Published  April 17, 2025 4:29pm EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Victims: At least 6 people have been hurt, according to the Associated Press, citing Tallahasee Memorial Healthcare. One person is in critical condition, 5 others in serious condition, the AP reports.
    • Suspect: A suspect is reportedly in custody, the AP reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
    • Timeline: FSU first issued an active shooter alert around 12 p.m. Thursday.
    • Where is FSU? Florida State University is located in Tallahassee, Florida, home of the state Capitol. More than 40,000 students attend FSU.
    • Student reunification: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, the indoor arena at FSU.
    • Press conference: Tentatively scheduled for 4:30PM. FOX 35 Orlando will stream it live.

FSU shooting: Trump speaks after active shooter reported on campus

A suspect is in custody and multiple victims have been reported following an active shooter incident on the Florida State University (FSU) campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. The severity of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known, according to the AP, and no further information was available about the individual in custody. President Donald J. Trump briefly spoke on the incident on Thursday afternoon, saying he has been briefed on the investigation.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting situation at Florida State University's Tallahasee campus. At least six people were taken to the hospital following the shooting, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial hospital confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando. One person was listed in critical condition. The five others were said to be in serious condition.

"It's a horrible thing. Horrible that things like this take place. And we'll have more to say about it later," President Trump said from the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance and others. 

Click here for live updates.

The Source: The information on the shooting at Florida State University comes from FSU Alerts, Tallahassee Police Department, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, and reactions from government and law enforcement on social media.

