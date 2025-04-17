FSU shooting: President Donald Trump briefed on Florida State University incident
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting situation at Florida State University's Tallahasee campus. At least six people were taken to the hospital following the shooting, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial hospital confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando. One person was listed in critical condition. The five others were said to be in serious condition.
"It's a horrible thing. Horrible that things like this take place. And we'll have more to say about it later," President Trump said from the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance and others.
The Source: The information on the shooting at Florida State University comes from FSU Alerts, Tallahassee Police Department, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, and reactions from government and law enforcement on social media.