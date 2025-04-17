FSU shooting: President Donald Trump briefed on Florida State University incident

The Brief Victims: At least 6 people have been hurt, according to the Associated Press, citing Tallahasee Memorial Healthcare. One person is in critical condition, 5 others in serious condition, the AP reports. Suspect: A suspect is reportedly in custody, the AP reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. Timeline: FSU first issued an active shooter alert around 12 p.m. Thursday. Where is FSU? Florida State University is located in Tallahassee, Florida, home of the state Capitol. More than 40,000 students attend FSU. Student reunification : Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, the indoor arena at FSU. Press conference: Tentatively scheduled for 4:30PM. FOX 35 Orlando will stream it live.



President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting situation at Florida State University's Tallahasee campus. At least six people were taken to the hospital following the shooting, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial hospital confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando. One person was listed in critical condition. The five others were said to be in serious condition.

"It's a horrible thing. Horrible that things like this take place. And we'll have more to say about it later," President Trump said from the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance and others.

Click here for live updates.