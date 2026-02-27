AI scammers target Michigan family searching for missing Yorkie in Florida

The Brief Renzo, a 6-year-old Yorkie, went missing at the I-75 Southbound Rest Area (Exit 413) in Lake City on Feb. 23. His family didn't realize he was gone until they were 70 miles away in Ocala. Despite offering a $1,000 reward, the family is being targeted by predators using AI-generated photos to fake "proof of life" in an attempt to extort money. Renzo’s owners are building a comprehensive database of every shelter and vet in the region to help future families find lost pets, vowing that their search for Renzo will leave a lasting resource for Florida travelers.



What began as a routine rest stop during a family’s drive from Michigan to southwest Florida has turned into a multistate search for a missing 6-year-old Yorkshire terrier.

Renzo, an 8-pound Yorkie, disappeared Feb. 23 at the Interstate 75 southbound rest area at Exit 413 in Lake City. His owners, Debbie Mourray and her daughter, Jessie Metzler, said they did not realize he was missing until they were about 70 miles away in Ocala.

The backstory:

What began as a routine stop on a drive from Michigan to Fort Myers has turned into a desperate search for a beloved family member. Debbie Mourray and her daughter, Jessie Metzler, believe their 8-pound Yorkie, Renzo, slipped out of their SUV at the Lake City rest area.

After 16 hours of searching the brush and reviewing surveillance footage from a McDonald's in Ocala — which confirmed Renzo never made it that far south — the family believes a traveler may have picked him up, thinking he was abandoned. Because Renzo was not microchipped and was not wearing a collar at the time, there is no easy way for a good Samaritan to find his owners.

However, the search has taken a dark turn. The family reports that scammers are now using artificial intelligence to manipulate photos, making it appear as though Renzo is in their possession. These predators are preying on the family’s vulnerability, demanding reward money for a dog they do not have.

What they're saying:

"I quickly jumped in my car, turned around and went back up to the rest stop, and I'm frantically looking and asking... I can't even imagine to this day how it happened, how he got out, and I didn't know. We just want to tell whoever found Renzo, he's loved, he's wanted, and this is our mistake," said owner Deb Mourray.

"With the utilization of AI, we’ve actually received pictures of Renzo in fields, in back of people’s cars. People know you’re very vulnerable and emotional, and they will convince you they have your dog and won’t return him until you give them money," said Mourray's daughter, Jessie Metzler.

On the new database project, Mourray said, "My husband pointed out that all of this work I'm putting into Renzo shouldn't end with Renzo. I’ve logged every single shelter and hospital I’ve called. I’m committed to sharing my database with future people who lose their pets in this area... there’s a lot of resources out there, but they’re not all in one place."

What's next:

The family is offering a $1,000 reward but is requiring verified proof of life before any funds are exchanged. They are asking anyone who was at the Exit 413 rest area on Monday, Feb. 23, between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to report any sightings of a small dog being picked up.

Renzo’s Description:

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier (8 lbs)

Wearing: Camo harness with a small gray hood.

Features: Tan/gold coat with gray/black on back, docked tail.

If you have any information, please contact the family at renzoyorkiejessiedeb@gmail.com or link to their Facebook page: Help Us Find Renzo.