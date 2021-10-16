Planes, arts and frights: Top 5 things to do in Orlando this weekend

It's going to be a gorgeous weekend across Central Florida – so why not get out and do something fun?

Here are five events happening around town to choose from:

Orlando Air and Space Show

The Orlando Air and Space Show is underway at the Orlando Sanford International Airport from October 16-17 and will feature the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Flight Line Club and Corporate Chalets will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The aerial portion of the show runs from noon to approximately 4 p.m.

WEATHER: Cool front arrives in Florida, expected to bring coldest temperatures since May

There will be a variety of aircraft on static display inside the event site. All tickets must be purchased online or by phone and will not be available on-site at the airport.

To see ticket options, visit the Orlando Air & Space Show website. For more information, call 407-442-1786.

‘Immerse’ arts festival

The ‘Immerse’ arts festival is back in downtown Orlando after being canceled last year. It features hundreds of artists and live performances. Free tickets are available. The event runs through Sunday, October 17. You can find more information HERE.

‘Viva Orlando’

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, ‘Viva Orlando’ is a free family-friendly event in downtown Orlando. You can celebrate Latin pride with food, music and art. The event is on Saturday, October 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the Amway Center, the iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina is also happening on Saturday at 8 p.m. There will be performances by Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, and many more. Ticket information can be found HERE.

Biketoberfest

The 29th annual Biketoberfest is underway in Daytona Beach through Sunday. More than 100,000 bikers are expected to take over the streets for this year’s event. Daytona Beach police will be patrolling all the action and hoping that riders are safe.

You can find event info HERE.

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

There are only a couple of weeks left to get your scare on at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. This year, you’ve got 10 houses and 5 scare zones to try and get through – with frights lurking around every corner! You can find ticket and event information HERE.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.