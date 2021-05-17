From beaches to camp, these free movies will get you into a summer mood

article

Every summer brings along the promise of starry nights, beach vacations and young romance.

No matter what you’ve got on tap for the summer ahead, Tubi has a variety of films to get you into the hot-weather mood.

From a high school graduation road trip in "Summerland" to the more serious "Redhook Summer" from Spike Lee, all the following films and more are free to stream on Tubi.

Summerland (2020) - Starring Maddie Phillips, Rory J. Saper, Dylan Playfair, Chris Ball

A high school graduation road trip takes three friends to a summer music festival where one of them is hoping to connect with a guy he met online

Redhook Summer (2012) - Starring Clarke Peters, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Nate Parker, Jon Batiste, Jules Brown

While staying with his preacher grandfather, a sheltered teenage boy watches controversy unfold on the streets of Brooklyn during his summer vacation.

Little White Lies (2010) - Starring Marion Cotillard, Francois Cluzet, Benoit Magimel, Jean Dujardin

A group of friends vacations at a summer house, full of love and secrets, except for the one they left behind, after a near-fatal accident.

The Perfect Summer (2012) - Starring Eric Roberts, Sydney Penny, Adam Horner, Katie Garfield

Teenager Jake is happy living in Chicago, until his father dies and his mother uproots them to a small beach town where his estranged grandfather lives. With no friends and no knowledge of surfing, Jake has nowhere to turn and nothing to do- until he meets Cody, a local surf shop owner, who reveals that Jake's grandfather is a surfing legend.

Summer Camp (1979) - Starring Michael Abrams, Linnea Quigley, Jake Barnes, Brenda Fogarty, Bud Bogart

Things get rowdy when the lights go out in this gonzo comedy about a summer camp director who reunites campers onsite,10 years later, to save it.

Beach Love (2016) - Starring Lorenzo James Henrie, Madalyn Horcher, Tristan Jarred, Nikki Hahn

This is the story of Miguel, left by his mother in Puerto Rico to stay with his grandparents. The summer of ‘79 is when he searches for his dream and finds true love instead. Surfing, cars, motorcycles, parties, trying to fit in with the local crowd and taking care of his younger sister, Miguel has his hands full.

Last Summer (2018) - Starring Noa Thomas, Gruffydd Weston, Rowan Jones, Christopher Benning

In rural Wales, four boys roam free, until a tragic, life-shattering crime sets them apart from the world of adults, and loyalty and friendship rule.

Hunky Dory (2013) - Starring Minnie Driver, Aneurin Barnard, Haydn Gwynne, Bob Pugh, Owen Teale, Steve Speirs

Relive the summer of 1976 in this glam-infused British musical from the producer of "Billy Elliott", starring Minnie Driver and featuring songs by David Bowie, The Beach Boys and more.

Summer City (1976) - Starring Mel Gibson, John Jarratt, Phillip Avalon, Steve Bisley, James Elliott, Abigail, Christopher Fraser

In the 1960s, friends Sandy, Boo, Scollop, and Robbie head to a beach north of Sydney with the idea to throw a bachelor party of sorts for Sandy, celebrating his imminent wedding.

RELATED: Add cult classics like ‘Donnie Darko,’ ‘Best in Show’ to your list of must-see movies, free to stream on Tubi

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Advertisement

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.



This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.