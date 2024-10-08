Friends pay tribute to beloved Florida surfer who died after being knocked unconscious

Dozens paddled out together from the beach at Ponce Inlet, in tribute to Jorge "George" Alvarado, a beloved Central Florida surfer who was killed in an accident.

On Saturday morning, his family and friends gathered on the beach to pay their respects.

"George was loved by many. This was due to how he loved so freely. His ability to make people feel acknowledged, accepted, appreciated, was one of his greatest gifts," a speaker said, during the ceremony.

The Puerto Rican native was the youngest of seven. He moved to Deltona in the 90s and later joined the US Coast Guard. One of his brothers said he chose that service branch because the others wouldn't let him bring along his surfboard.

"So those three didn't work. So I took him to the Coast Guard. They told him, if he could strap it to the side of the boat, he could take it with him."

Later, Alvarado started a family and moved to Port Orange. There, friends say he mentored young surfers and skateboarders.

"He had the ability to honor the elders while paving the way, through his example, for the youngest among us. He shared the stoke and rules equally, garnering a deep respect by all."

Beach Patrol said Alvarado was knocked unconscious while surfing near the Sunglow Pier. They said he hit his head on a sandbar and the current pushed him into the pier. The 49-year-old was rescued and put on life support, but later died. His soulmate, Brianna Toth, said she and Alvarado were together for more than three years - naturally, they met while surfing.

"That was the day we got together, the May Day contest they had here. I won my division and won him has my prize."

Toth said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"I'm heartbroken, but I'm happy that this many people loved him. He was special to all of us."

Other guests say Alvarado, a father of five, made a lasting impression on all he met. "He was a big part of the community, big part of the surf community," said friend Chuck Ingram.

"Pleasant, very comforting spirit," agreed Alejandro Gonzalez, "an amazing person."

