At-home COVID-19 test kits being handed out at Volusia fairgrounds

There's a change of operations at the COVID-19 testing site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The site opens at 9 a.m. and instead of getting tested there, people will be able to get a free at-home testing kit to grab and go.

For two weeks the Volusia County Fairgrounds was providing COVID testing to meet the increasing demand we’ve been seeing since after the holidays and the spread of omicron.

The site will now instead distribute kits so people can test at home. It is a new strategy because the county says testing demand has dropped.

The hours of operation remain the same: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until they run out of kits.

There will be 500 test kits available each day. Each kit has two rapid antigen tests inside. It is first-come, first-serve so no appointment is needed.

