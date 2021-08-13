Fred shifts further west of Florida, 2nd disturbance forecast to become 'Grace'

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping an eye on Fred, which remains a tropical depression, but is expected to regain strength and become a tropical storm on Friday or Saturday on its approach toward Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight or Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Florida Keys west of Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, and Granma

The southwest coast of Florida from Englewood south and east to Ocean Reef

"On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move along or near the north coast of central Cuba through tonight, be near the Florida Keys on Saturday, and move near or west of the west coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday night and Sunday," the NHC said. "Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. After that, slow strengthening is expected, and Fred could become a tropical storm again tonight or Saturday."



Impacts to Central Florida could include some heavy tropical downpours and breezy, gusty winds.

There could potentially be some flooding in lower-lying areas. As of now, East Central Florida can expect pockets of heavy rain: 3 to 5 inches on the west side of the peninsula and 1 to 3 inches on the east side. Isolated tornado spin-us are possible.

While Fred has shifted away from the Eastern Florida Peninsula, the western portion of Florida is still in NHC's cone of uncertainty.

Behind Fred, there is Potential Tropical Storm Seven which now has an 80 percent chance for development in the next 2 days.

The system is moving toward the west near 21 mph and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected into early next week.

"On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression tonight and a tropical storm by Saturday."

If named, this system could be our next named storm "Grace".

