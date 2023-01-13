FOX 35 helps Geneva family get flood insurance money after Hurricane Ian

It’s been over 100 days since Hurricane Ian struck central Florida. Many have recovered, but others still feel like they are in the eye of the storm.

One family in Geneva has been living in a camper in their front yard since the storm destroyed their home. For weeks they have been calling their insurance company looking for answers about their claim. After numerous failed attempts, they turned to FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi for answers.

FOX 35 went out to the King’s home off of Lake Harney Circle. Their single-floor home along the edge of the Saint Johns River has dirty waterline extending all the way down the side of their home. The home has been washed off it’s foundation and is rotting away.

"All of our flooring and everything floated up basically came apart," said Terri King.

King walked FOX 35 through her home. Her floors were destroyed, walls were cracked and furniture tarnished. Everything inside was covered in black mold. The house had sat in nearly three feet of water for a month.

"Right now we’re at a waiting game," said King.

The waiting game is with their flood insurance company Wright Flood. They had filed a claim but say they have no idea of their status and haven’t received a single penny.

King, her husband and three young children are stuck living in a camper in their front yard until the claim is processed.

"My daughter is sleeping on the couch," said King. "They want a place, they want their home back and it’s hard to answer them when we don’t have answers."

King isn’t alone as everyone else living on their street is also stuck in limbo.

"While insurance pays for structure and things like that, there’s only a certain amount of contents that they pay out for," said Julia King.

Julia lives two houses down. Her house was even worse than Terri’s.

Both of the King’s say FEMA has been helpful but they couldn’t pay out until they know what their flood insurance was going to cover.

"We just don’t know where it’s coming from and that’s a problem for me and my husband," said Terri. "If we have a plan and we know that it’s going to take a year to a year and a half that’s fine. As long as we have a plan and right now we just can’t plan."

The King’s turned to FOX 35. Puglisi got on the phone and placed numerous calls and emails. He was able to get a response from Wright Flood in less than 24 hours. The company informed FOX35 that Terri’s claim was in final approval and that they would be contacting Terri immediately about a payout.

Terri tells FOX 35 that Wright Flood has mailed out a check to them. She is relieved that she and her family can finally move forward with the recovery process.

We placed some calls and sent emails to Wright Flood to find out what the status of those payouts are. We even sat on hold for hours but so far, no response.

The King’s say they are looking at options for their home but will likely destroy it and rebuild. This time they plan to place the home on stilts at least four feet in the air.