FOX 35 Weather Alert Weekend: Severe storms with heavy rain, lighting possible for Central Florida

There is a marginal risk for storms and severe weather all day on Saturday and Sunday.

That is why we are declaring both days as FOX 35 Weather Alert Days.

Winds out of the south will keep temperatures above-normal on Friday, with afternoon highs hitting the low 80s.

Expect much of the same on Saturday and Sunday, as the heat and humidity remain elevated.

On Saturday, scattered showers and strong thunderstorms will move across Central Florida, mainly after 2 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has put a portion of the viewing area under a "Marginal Risk" of severe weather on Saturday that will carry over into Sunday.

The main threat is strong, gusty winds.

That highlighted area for severe weather increases in size on Sunday, encompassing more cities in the eastern areas of Central Florida.

On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 76 degrees at the Daytona International Speedway.

Showers and thunderstorms will get an early start, firing up after 8 a.m. The chance for rain will remain elevated at 70% through the afternoon.

