FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Hurricane Warning issued for Brevard County as Isaias shifts west toward Florida

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Brevard County as Hurricane Isaias near Florida's east coast.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says landfall along Florida's coast is likely in South Florida.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, The National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the system's arrival.

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy winds are currently battering the Bahamas as the storm moves toward Florida.

Hurricane Isaias is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

It is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Volusia County

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Brevard County

Indian River County

Tropical Storm Warning

Orange County

Osceola County

Seminole County

Tropical Storm Watch

Flagler County

Isaias hit Puerto Rico as a tropical storm on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rains.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan said the storm produced “life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico.”

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane.

Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

