Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
8
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Rip Tide Statement
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Hurricane Warning issued for Brevard County as Isaias shifts west toward Florida

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

5 p.m. Hurricane Isaias update

FOX 35's Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards has the latest track for the storm.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Brevard County as Hurricane Isaias near Florida's east coast.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says landfall along Florida's coast is likely in South Florida.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, The National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the system's arrival.

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy winds are currently battering the Bahamas as the storm moves toward Florida.

Hurricane Isaias is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

It is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of the system's arrival. The new track shows Isaias has shifted slightly west, coming closer to Florida's coast.

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Volusia County

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

  • Brevard County
  • Indian River County

Tropical Storm Warning 

  • Orange County
  • Osceola County
  • Seminole County

Tropical Storm Watch

  • Flagler County

Isaias hit Puerto Rico as a tropical storm on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rains.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan said the storm produced “life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico.”

Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the Caribbean

The video, taken by Dolores Martinez via Storyful, showed Tropical Storm Isaias lashing the island of Puerto Rico.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane.

Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

