FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Strong storms, severe weather possible for Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the risk for potentially severe weather in Florida. That is why we have declared Wednesday and Thursday FOX 35 Storm Alert Days.

WEDNESDAY

Orlando will have a high of 89 today. It will be breezy with winds out of the SE at 10-15 mph. Coastal highs will be in the upper-70s thanks to ocean breezes. There is a "Possible" (1/5) risk for strong to marginally severe storms. Heavy rain, frequent lighting and gusty winds are possible. Storms will develop this afternoon into the evening hours across the interior, moving toward the east coast.

Here's a look at potential storm arrival times (subject to change):

Lake, Sumter & Marion: 3-4 p.m.

Flagler, Volusia, Orange & Osceola: 5-6 p.m.

Seminole & Brevard: 7-8 p.m.

The main weather threats appear to be heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Sea breeze storms will push offshore around 10 p.m.

THURSDAY

Orlando will have a high of 78 degrees. Coastal highs in the upper-70s. Thursday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. There is a "Possible" (1/5) risk for strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, lighting, damaging wind gusts and hail is possible. There is also a low chance for an isolated tornado or two.

A cold front sweeps across the Florida peninsula beginning Thursday morning, continuing through the evening hours. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND

Orlando will be in the low-70s with clear skies and dry conditions. Coastal highs in the low-70s with ocean breezes. There is an elevated risk for rip currents so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

