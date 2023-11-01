Florida teachers pick up extra jobs to make ends meet

Educators in Central Florida are scraping to get by and many are picking up second jobs. FOX 35 News profiled two teachers who found it necessary to pick up extra work to make ends meet for their families.

Part-time Wedding Photographer

Abigail Capellini juggles a full-time job as a third-grade teacher at Reedy Creek Elementary by day – and a part-time job as a wedding photographer on some evenings and weekends.

"They ask me how I juggle it all," said Capellini. "Requires some nights after putting my kids to bed. I'm editing and responding to emails."

She says photography has always been a hobby, but it turned into an essential part of the family's income within the last two years.

Capellini has been teaching for six years and her annual salary is in the $50,000 range. She says alone it wasn't enough.

"Plus throw in childcare, car insurance, it gets higher everysix months," said Capellini.

The National Education Association (NEA) – the largest teacher's union – reports the average educator pay has failed to keep up with inflation. Based on today's economy, it estimates teachers make roughly $3,600 less than they did 10 years ago.

Capellini says her photography business has grown in its second year. She's on track to earn over $20,000 extra but says her family would be in a better position if she made more as a teacher.

"We deserve more pay. Competitive pay. A lot of other careers get paid more, and we're working with the future of our country," said Capellini.

Part-time Pressure Washer

The rattle of the pressure washing machine can be heard down Wekiva Meadows Court.

"As long as there's opportunities to work, we will take them regardless of if that's going to be an 80-hour work week or if it will be a 60-hour work week," said Ashley Modesto.

Modesto's weeks are longer than most. Not only is she running a pressure washing business with her husband -- she is also a full time teacher at Edgewater High School.

An exhausting - but necessary - juggling act.

"It was not a difficult decision. It was more of - you have to survive," said Modesto, "If I could sleep for a week, I would be appreciative of that. I feel like life shouldn't be this difficult, especially when you are a professional and you have a degree."

Research by the Economic Policy Institute found on average - teachers made 26.4% less than other similarly educated professionals last year.

So, many teachers - like Modesto - are picking up extra jobs to stay afloat.

In fact, a 2021 National Survey by the Teacher Salary Project found 82% of educators who responded currently or previously had a side job. 53% said they were currently working multiple jobs.

"Some teacher friends of mine that work for the post office, Walmart, Amazon," said Modesto.

Modesto has been a teacher for eight years and says her annual salary is in the $50,000 dollar range.

She says taking on the second job was the only way her family could pay for everyday necessities or build their savings.

"We don't go into this career asking to be millionaires. But, we at the very least - we do deserve the ability to just got to work and go home and not have to worry about paying for bills."

What's next

Teachers are paid through a combination of funding streams - including local tax dollars, money from the state, and federal funding. For many districts -- sometimes close to half of the money they get to pay teachers comes from the state.

For example, Lake County Schools confirmed teachers are paid from the district's General Operating Fund. The state funds 52% of the General Operating revenues - which includes increases to teachers' salaries. The rest of the funding comes from local ad valorem taxes.

Some lawmakers say the raise teachers received last legislative session was not nearly enough, so they're pushing for an over $17,000 increase this session.

State Representative Jervonte Edmonds is one of those lawmakers pushing for a salary increase. He is co-sponsoring the "Save Our Teachers Act".

"I talked to teachers. They work second jobs from 6-11pm. There is nobody in this world who can work 12-14 hours a day and try to be a successful educator. If we're going to produce the best and brightest, we need teachers happy about their job. Happy about their pay."

The NEA still lists Florida as 48th in the nation for teacher pay.

If the bill passes, it would raise starting base pay from at least $47,500 to at least $65,000 per year.

Across Central Florida, starting teacher trends slightly higher.

Fox 35 reached out to districts across our area to confirm base pay. By air date, we heard from the following districts:

Orange County Public Schools: Starting Pay is $48,400. The district says it's working on a contract with the local union that could raise starting base pay to $49,100.

Lake County Public Schools: Starting Pay is $48,500. The district also offers supplements and bonuses between $500 - $750 dollars to teachers based on certification and if teachers work at higher need schools.

Volusia County Schools: Starting Pay is $48,670.

The School District of Osceola County: $49,000. The school district also offers a reoccurring retention supplement. Teachers can receive bonuses based on classroom performance.

Representative Edmonds says a raise for teachers is doable. He estimates it would cost 2 to 3 billion dollars and says the state has 10 billion in reserves. Plus, a growing economy as people move in. Edmonds just hopes he can get bipartisan buy in this legislative session.

"Last year, they didn't really have an appetite for a bill like this because so much was put into the voucher program. This year, seems like we may have a clear path."

If passed it would go into effect next summer.