FOX 35 helps woman get ride to coronavirus vaccine appointment

A woman eligible for the vaccine was having trouble getting a ride to the Orange County Convention Center to get the shot, so FOX 35 News looked into the problem.

Linda Watson, 70, lives in West Orange County with no computer, no cable, and no car in good condition. But on her phone Monday, she made a vaccine appointment at the Convention Center for Thursday morning.

Then, she called 311 to get a free ride from Lynx to the convention center. She says 311 transferred her to Lynx.

"I spoke to somebody in eligibility and I told her why I was calling. She said you have to fill out an application. It takes several days for it to be approved," Watson said.

Since Linda doesn’t have a computer, she was told they’d have to mail her a paper application. Linda knew the mail wouldn’t make it in time for her appointment.

"At that point, I kind of lost it and I just hung up. I was so upset. At this point, I feel hopeless."

FOX 35 News asked Orange County Jerry Mayor Demings what seniors like her are supposed to do.

"They can go to our community centers, the closest community center. And we have computers there and we have staff that is trained to assist the seniors," Demings said.

There are seven centers listed on the Orange County website.

Mayor Demings acknowledged there is a digital divide, but until that’s fixed, "If you can provide her contact information, we’ll facilitate all of that," said Mayor Demings.

So we did. Just a few hours later, FOX 35 News received a text message from Linda saying Lynx called her and set up her ride for Thursday with no application needed.

"Apparently there was a mix-up between who knows what. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be getting this," Watson said.

To set up a free ride with Lynx to the Orange County Convention Center for a vaccine, call 311 with at least 48 hours' notice before your appointment.