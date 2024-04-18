FOX 35 helps single father, daughter get back on their feet after deadly Altamonte Springs apartment fire

FOX 35 is helping a single father and his daughter get back on their feet after a fire at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs earlier this month.

The fire killed a fourth grade boy and left 27 families without a home. Uriah Frisby was one of them.

The flames at the Goldelm at Charter Pointe Apartments spread to Frisby’s building. Because he’d unknowingly lost his rental insurance, he lost everything.

An organization called Catholic Charities of Central Florida saw our original report on Frisby, a single dad to an 8-year-old daughter.

Deacon Gary Tester, the President of Catholic Charities of Central Florida explained what happened after they saw FOX 35’s report:

"We reached out to the apartment complex in this case, hoping that we might get some information on families that needed assistance. We didn't receive any information back," said Deacon Tester. "But a couple of days later, a story ran on Fox that you did, and it allowed us the opportunity to follow up by reaching out to you."

FOX 35 was able to connect Frisby and the Catholic Charities and get him and his daughter into a new home. They move in April 19th.

"That has just been a blessing, so I really appreciate you guys," Frisby told FOX 35. "I went from feeling alone to open arms, a welcome community. All I can say is, I'm very blessed by it."

The charity didn’t stop there. They helped buy clothing and furniture, paid the deposit at Frisby’s new town home, and even paid for his phone bill.

"This particular family needed assistance with almost everything because literally what they escaped with was the clothes on their back and their lives," said Deacon Tester.

But then, Frisby faced another challenge: Goldelm charged a $3,000 fee for him to break his lease at an apartment that had been reduced to ash.

"I don't want to stay here because of what happened. And, you know, just seeing it alone is frightening," said Frisby. "It’s traumatizing for my daughter too."

FOX 35 reached out to the apartment managers, who said they’d refund the termination fee that the Catholic Charities had already covered.

"We could use it for another family," said Deacon Tester.

Goldelm says it’s moving those who wish to stay in the complex to other units on the property.

For those who lost their homes in the fire and want to leave the complex, Goldelm told FOX 35 it will waive the lease termination fee moving forward.

"Had it been myself, you know, it definitely wouldn't have worked out for me. So thank you so much," said Frisby.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it’s still investigating the cause of the fire They hope to have an answer in the next few weeks.

The Catholic Charities of Central Florida has more grant money to distribute to families impacted by this apartment fire. If you are one of them, the organization encourages you to reach out.