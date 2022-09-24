FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 5

article

Here are high school football scores for the fifth week of the regular season.



PREP FOOTBALL

Academy at the Lakes 20, Real Life Christian 12

All Saints 49, St. John Lutheran 0

Alonso 51, Leto 7

Ambassadors Christian 22, Roar Academy 12

Archbishop Carroll 55, Palm Glades Prep 6

Armwood 27, Jesuit 10

Arnold 10, Ft. Walton Beach 7

Avant Garde 41, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0

Baker County 34, Viera 14

Baldwin 27, Terry Parker 14

Barron Collier 23, Immokalee 0

Bartow 28, Auburndale 16

Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37

Beachside 42, Ridgeview 15

Bell Creek Academy 28, Berean Christian 6

Benedictine Military, Ga. 26, Bolles School 7

Bishop Kenny 35, West Nassau County 0

Bishop Snyder 22, Harvest Community School 18

Blake 28, Tampa Freedom 12

Blanche Ely 28, Coconut Creek 21

Blountstown 22, Taylor County 18

Bozeman School 28, Wewahitchka 0

Braden River 42, Booker 28

Bradenton Christian 10, Oasis 8

Bradford 21, Munroe Day 7

Branford 22, Paxon 21

Buchholz 24, Ocala Vanguard 21

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 31, Sarasota 28

Camden County, Ga. 47, Atlantic Coast 6

Cardinal Gibbons 63, Key West 7

Cardinal Newman 42, Clewiston 7

Carrollwood Day 41, Cardinal Mooney 21

Central Florida Christian 78, Seffner Christian 36

Chiles 27, Oakleaf 23

Chipley 27, Freeport 6

Clearwater Academy 34, Palmetto 15

Clearwater Central Catholic 16, Sebring 10

Cocoa 44, Melbourne 3

Cocoa Beach 34, Halifax Academy 0

Colonial 35, Cypress Creek-Orlando 3

Coral Gables 21, Braddock 7

Coral Springs 31, Oakland Park Northeast 13

Cornerstone Charter 35, Bronson 0

Cottondale 36, North Bay Haven 27

Cottonwood, Ala. 56, Graceville 6

Countryside 34, Palm Harbor University 28

Countryside Christian 60, Old Plank Christian 13

Creekside 37, Mandarin 27

Crystal River 16, Citrus 7

Cypress Bay 34, Nova 22

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 42, Anclote 6

DeLand 44, Seabreeze 20

DeSoto County 34, Bayshore 7

Delray American Heritage 21, Archbishop McCarthy 13

Deltona 44, Liberty 6

Dixie County 26, Jefferson County 20, OT

Donahue Academy 44, Ocala Christian Academy 2

Dr. Phillips 34, Boone 24

Dunnellon 20, Ocala Forest 18

Durant 21, Lennard 7

East Bay 35, Jefferson 25

East Lake 48, Tarpon Springs 13

Eau Gallie 28, Harmony 13

Ed White 34, Riverside 0

Edgewater 28, Apopka 19

Englewood 36, Stanton College Prep 0

Escambia 41, Milton 0

Estero 3, Cape Coral 0

First Baptist 56, Bishop Verot 42

First Coast 14, Westside 12

Fletcher 21, Sandalwood 20

Florida 21, Madison County 6

Forest Hill 26, Lake Worth 21

Fort Lauderdale 27, Boyd Anderson 0

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 17, North Miami 7

Fort Myers 34, Charlotte 23

Fort Pierce Westwood 45, Glades Day 0

Frostproof 29, Avon Park 22

Gainesville Christian 47, Hope Christian 6

Gateway 21, Gateway Charter 8

Geneva Classical Academy 30, Cornerstone 16

Glades Central 45, Dwyer 19

Golden Gate 13, Gulf Coast 12

Gulf 52, Brooksville Central 20

Hagerty 45, East River 7

Haines City 40, Discovery 0

Hamilton County 38, Bell 21

Hawthorne 46, P.K. Yonge 6

Heritage 20, Merritt Island 6

Hilliard 30, Crescent City 14

Hillsborough 34, Faith Christian 20

Hollywood Hills 11, Flanagan 8

Holmes County 42, Jay 23

Hudson 47, Sunlake 21

IMG Academy-Blue 41, Central-Phenix City, Ala. 26

Ida S. Baker 35, North Port 3

Immaculata-La Salle 43, South Fort Myers 33

Indian Rocks 35, Bishop McLaughlin 0

Interlachen 26, Keystone Heights 12

Island Coast 20, East Lee County 17

John Carroll Catholic 28, Bishop Moore 17

Jones 17, West Orange 14

Keswick Christian 28, Trinity Christian-Deltona 8

King's Academy 28, North Broward 6

Kissimmee Osceola 30, Rockledge 7

Lafayette 34, Zarephath 14

Lake Brantley 17, Wekiva 12

Lake Highland 60, Trinity Prep 0

Lake Placid 52, Lake Region 40

Lakeland Christian 28, Hardee 21

Lakeside Christian 48, City of Life 8

Lakewood Ranch 47, Lyman 28

Largo 29, Clearwater 6

Lecanto 21, Hernando 7

Lely 46, Palmetto Ridge 0

Lighthouse Christian 8, Destin 7

Mainland 39, Lake Minneola 26

Mariner 24, Bonita Springs 17

Matanzas 7, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Miami Jackson 27, South Dade 21

Miami Norland 49, American 0

Miami Sunset 24, Reagan/Doral 21

Miami Washington 26, Carol City 6

Middleburg 35, Ribault 20

Miramar 47, Coral Glades 0

Mosley 38, Wakulla 28

Mount Dora Christian 29, Tavares 6

Mourning 27, Miami Country Day 14

Mulberry 41, Santa Fe Catholic 21

Naples 56, Miami Killian 6

Navarre 38, Leon 7

Nease 27, Orange Park 12

Newsome 34, Bloomingdale 27

Niceville 23, Choctawhatchee 13

North Florida Christian 51, Valwood, Ga. 10

Northside Christian 38, West Oaks 6

Northview 49, Baker 10

Oak Hall 35, Eagle's View 0

Orlando Christian 57, Foundation Academy 14

Out-of-Door Academy 49, First Academy-Leesburg 8

Oviedo 28, Timber Creek 7

Pahokee 38, Palm Beach Gardens 30

Palatka 36, Lake Weir 0

Palm Bay 14, Fort Pierce Central 7

Pensacola Catholic 31, Mobile Christian, Ala. 28, OT

Pensacola Washington 42, LeFlore, Ala. 6

Pine Crest 21, Windermere Prep 20

Pine Forest 35, West Florida 21

Pinellas Park 30, Gibbs 0

Plant 55, Chamberlain 0

Plant City 19, Hillsborough 7

Poinciana 20, Tenoroc 2

Port Charlotte 29, Manatee 6

Port St. Joe 34, Rutherford 0

Raines 20, Ocala Trinity Catholic 17

Rickards 38, Miami Edison 25

River Ridge 17, Nature Coast Tech 0

Riverdale 42, Cypress Lake 0

Robinson 42, Brandon 6

Rocky Bayou Christian 41, Franklin County 7

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 42, Jordan Christian 0

Santa Fe 14, Gainesville 7

Sarasota Christian 57, Foundation Christian 26

Satellite 27, Astronaut 0

Seminole 35, Hollins 0

Seven Rivers Christian 52, St. Francis 8

Shorecrest Prep 46, Merritt Island Christian 0

Sickles 56, King 21

Sneads 38, Miller County, Ga. 20

South Broward 34, Miami Krop 19

South Plantation 35, Cooper City 14

South Sumter 42, Mitchell 10

Southwest Florida Christian def. Marco Island, forfeit

Springstead 28, Weeki Wachee 0

St. Brendan 27, Mater Academy Charter 24

St. John Neumann 22, St. Petersburg Catholic 16

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 41, Christ's Church 13

St. Johns Country Day 29, Calvary Chapel 26

St. Petersburg 49, Dunedin 0

St. Petersburg Canterbury 52, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 0

St. Petersburg Northeast 41, Boca Ciega 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Treasure Coast 7

Strawberry Crest 22, Zephyrhills Christian 6

Sunset 24, Reagan/Doral 21

Suwannee 10, North Marion 7

Tampa Bay Tech 54, Gaither 14

Tampa Catholic 23, Berkeley Prep 17

The Villages 38, Leesburg 6

Thomas County Central, Ga. 48, Godby 13

Tift County, Ga. 27, Gadsden County 24

Titusville 59, Melbourne Central Catholic 3

Tocoi Creek 26, Clay 21

Tohopekaliga 46, Space Coast 7

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 43, Columbia 30

Union County 45, Newberry 0

University (Orange City) 21, Flagler Palm Coast 19

University Christian 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 13

Venice 24, Sanford Seminole 17

Vero Beach 21, Miami Palmetto 17

Vero Beach Master's Academy 44, Duval Charter 6

Victory Christian 10, Fort Meade 6

Walton 61, South Walton 14

West Port 26, Gateway 0

Westminster Academy 48, St. Edward's 6

Westminster Christian 51, BridgePrep Village Green 6

Wharton 43, Sumner 0

Williston 56, Fort White 28

Windermere 21, Lake Buena Vista 18

Winter Haven 40, Celebration 16

Winter Park 37, Evans 10

Young Kids In Motion 8, Joshua Christian 0

