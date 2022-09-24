FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 5
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the fifth week of the regular season.
PREP FOOTBALL
Academy at the Lakes 20, Real Life Christian 12
All Saints 49, St. John Lutheran 0
Alonso 51, Leto 7
Ambassadors Christian 22, Roar Academy 12
Archbishop Carroll 55, Palm Glades Prep 6
Armwood 27, Jesuit 10
Arnold 10, Ft. Walton Beach 7
Avant Garde 41, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0
Baker County 34, Viera 14
Baldwin 27, Terry Parker 14
Barron Collier 23, Immokalee 0
Bartow 28, Auburndale 16
Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37
Beachside 42, Ridgeview 15
Bell Creek Academy 28, Berean Christian 6
Benedictine Military, Ga. 26, Bolles School 7
Bishop Kenny 35, West Nassau County 0
Bishop Snyder 22, Harvest Community School 18
Blake 28, Tampa Freedom 12
Blanche Ely 28, Coconut Creek 21
Blountstown 22, Taylor County 18
Bozeman School 28, Wewahitchka 0
Braden River 42, Booker 28
Bradenton Christian 10, Oasis 8
Bradford 21, Munroe Day 7
Branford 22, Paxon 21
Buchholz 24, Ocala Vanguard 21
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 31, Sarasota 28
Camden County, Ga. 47, Atlantic Coast 6
Cardinal Gibbons 63, Key West 7
Cardinal Newman 42, Clewiston 7
Carrollwood Day 41, Cardinal Mooney 21
Central Florida Christian 78, Seffner Christian 36
Chiles 27, Oakleaf 23
Chipley 27, Freeport 6
Clearwater Academy 34, Palmetto 15
Clearwater Central Catholic 16, Sebring 10
Cocoa 44, Melbourne 3
Cocoa Beach 34, Halifax Academy 0
Colonial 35, Cypress Creek-Orlando 3
Coral Gables 21, Braddock 7
Coral Springs 31, Oakland Park Northeast 13
Cornerstone Charter 35, Bronson 0
Cottondale 36, North Bay Haven 27
Cottonwood, Ala. 56, Graceville 6
Countryside 34, Palm Harbor University 28
Countryside Christian 60, Old Plank Christian 13
Creekside 37, Mandarin 27
Crystal River 16, Citrus 7
Cypress Bay 34, Nova 22
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 42, Anclote 6
DeLand 44, Seabreeze 20
DeSoto County 34, Bayshore 7
Delray American Heritage 21, Archbishop McCarthy 13
Deltona 44, Liberty 6
Dixie County 26, Jefferson County 20, OT
Donahue Academy 44, Ocala Christian Academy 2
Dr. Phillips 34, Boone 24
Dunnellon 20, Ocala Forest 18
Durant 21, Lennard 7
East Bay 35, Jefferson 25
East Lake 48, Tarpon Springs 13
Eau Gallie 28, Harmony 13
Ed White 34, Riverside 0
Edgewater 28, Apopka 19
Englewood 36, Stanton College Prep 0
Escambia 41, Milton 0
Estero 3, Cape Coral 0
First Baptist 56, Bishop Verot 42
First Coast 14, Westside 12
Fletcher 21, Sandalwood 20
Florida 21, Madison County 6
Forest Hill 26, Lake Worth 21
Fort Lauderdale 27, Boyd Anderson 0
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 17, North Miami 7
Fort Myers 34, Charlotte 23
Fort Pierce Westwood 45, Glades Day 0
Frostproof 29, Avon Park 22
Gainesville Christian 47, Hope Christian 6
Gateway 21, Gateway Charter 8
Geneva Classical Academy 30, Cornerstone 16
Glades Central 45, Dwyer 19
Golden Gate 13, Gulf Coast 12
Gulf 52, Brooksville Central 20
Hagerty 45, East River 7
Haines City 40, Discovery 0
Hamilton County 38, Bell 21
Hawthorne 46, P.K. Yonge 6
Heritage 20, Merritt Island 6
Hilliard 30, Crescent City 14
Hillsborough 34, Faith Christian 20
Hollywood Hills 11, Flanagan 8
Holmes County 42, Jay 23
Hudson 47, Sunlake 21
IMG Academy-Blue 41, Central-Phenix City, Ala. 26
Ida S. Baker 35, North Port 3
Immaculata-La Salle 43, South Fort Myers 33
Indian Rocks 35, Bishop McLaughlin 0
Interlachen 26, Keystone Heights 12
Island Coast 20, East Lee County 17
John Carroll Catholic 28, Bishop Moore 17
Jones 17, West Orange 14
Keswick Christian 28, Trinity Christian-Deltona 8
King's Academy 28, North Broward 6
Kissimmee Osceola 30, Rockledge 7
Lafayette 34, Zarephath 14
Lake Brantley 17, Wekiva 12
Lake Highland 60, Trinity Prep 0
Lake Placid 52, Lake Region 40
Lakeland Christian 28, Hardee 21
Lakeside Christian 48, City of Life 8
Lakewood Ranch 47, Lyman 28
Largo 29, Clearwater 6
Lecanto 21, Hernando 7
Lely 46, Palmetto Ridge 0
Lighthouse Christian 8, Destin 7
Mainland 39, Lake Minneola 26
Mariner 24, Bonita Springs 17
Matanzas 7, Port Orange Atlantic 0
Miami Jackson 27, South Dade 21
Miami Norland 49, American 0
Miami Sunset 24, Reagan/Doral 21
Miami Washington 26, Carol City 6
Middleburg 35, Ribault 20
Miramar 47, Coral Glades 0
Mosley 38, Wakulla 28
Mount Dora Christian 29, Tavares 6
Mourning 27, Miami Country Day 14
Mulberry 41, Santa Fe Catholic 21
Naples 56, Miami Killian 6
Navarre 38, Leon 7
Nease 27, Orange Park 12
Newsome 34, Bloomingdale 27
Niceville 23, Choctawhatchee 13
North Florida Christian 51, Valwood, Ga. 10
Northside Christian 38, West Oaks 6
Northview 49, Baker 10
Oak Hall 35, Eagle's View 0
Orlando Christian 57, Foundation Academy 14
Out-of-Door Academy 49, First Academy-Leesburg 8
Oviedo 28, Timber Creek 7
Pahokee 38, Palm Beach Gardens 30
Palatka 36, Lake Weir 0
Palm Bay 14, Fort Pierce Central 7
Pensacola Catholic 31, Mobile Christian, Ala. 28, OT
Pensacola Washington 42, LeFlore, Ala. 6
Pine Crest 21, Windermere Prep 20
Pine Forest 35, West Florida 21
Pinellas Park 30, Gibbs 0
Plant 55, Chamberlain 0
Plant City 19, Hillsborough 7
Poinciana 20, Tenoroc 2
Port Charlotte 29, Manatee 6
Port St. Joe 34, Rutherford 0
Raines 20, Ocala Trinity Catholic 17
Rickards 38, Miami Edison 25
River Ridge 17, Nature Coast Tech 0
Riverdale 42, Cypress Lake 0
Robinson 42, Brandon 6
Rocky Bayou Christian 41, Franklin County 7
Saint Stephen's Episcopal 42, Jordan Christian 0
Santa Fe 14, Gainesville 7
Sarasota Christian 57, Foundation Christian 26
Satellite 27, Astronaut 0
Seminole 35, Hollins 0
Seven Rivers Christian 52, St. Francis 8
Shorecrest Prep 46, Merritt Island Christian 0
Sickles 56, King 21
Sneads 38, Miller County, Ga. 20
South Broward 34, Miami Krop 19
South Plantation 35, Cooper City 14
South Sumter 42, Mitchell 10
Southwest Florida Christian def. Marco Island, forfeit
Springstead 28, Weeki Wachee 0
St. Brendan 27, Mater Academy Charter 24
St. John Neumann 22, St. Petersburg Catholic 16
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 41, Christ's Church 13
St. Johns Country Day 29, Calvary Chapel 26
St. Petersburg 49, Dunedin 0
St. Petersburg Canterbury 52, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 0
St. Petersburg Northeast 41, Boca Ciega 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Treasure Coast 7
Strawberry Crest 22, Zephyrhills Christian 6
Sunset 24, Reagan/Doral 21
Suwannee 10, North Marion 7
Tampa Bay Tech 54, Gaither 14
Tampa Catholic 23, Berkeley Prep 17
The Villages 38, Leesburg 6
Thomas County Central, Ga. 48, Godby 13
Tift County, Ga. 27, Gadsden County 24
Titusville 59, Melbourne Central Catholic 3
Tocoi Creek 26, Clay 21
Tohopekaliga 46, Space Coast 7
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 43, Columbia 30
Union County 45, Newberry 0
University (Orange City) 21, Flagler Palm Coast 19
University Christian 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 13
Venice 24, Sanford Seminole 17
Vero Beach 21, Miami Palmetto 17
Vero Beach Master's Academy 44, Duval Charter 6
Victory Christian 10, Fort Meade 6
Walton 61, South Walton 14
West Port 26, Gateway 0
Westminster Academy 48, St. Edward's 6
Westminster Christian 51, BridgePrep Village Green 6
Wharton 43, Sumner 0
Williston 56, Fort White 28
Windermere 21, Lake Buena Vista 18
Winter Haven 40, Celebration 16
Winter Park 37, Evans 10
Young Kids In Motion 8, Joshua Christian 0