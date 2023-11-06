FOX 35 Feed-A-Thon: Help us collect food for Central Florida families in need

FOX 35 Orlando is collecting food donations to benefit Central Florida families in need and support Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Join FOX 35 News and the FOX 35 Thunder Truck on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at the Walmart Supercenter on S. Goldenroad Road for our 2023 "FOX 35 Feed-A-Thon" event. Help us fill a 26-foot truck with as much non-perishable and canned food items as we can ahead of the holidays.

We'll be collecting donations from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the following Walmart, 5991 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822. We'll also be live on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Here are the items that Second Harvest needs most right now: