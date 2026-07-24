FOX 35 Backpack Brigade collecting school supplies for Florida families: What to know, how to help

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The Brief Join FOX 35's 2026 Backpack Brigade and help collect school supplies for Central Florida students and families, benefiting One Heart for Women and Children. When is it? July 31, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Where is it? Walmart Supercenter, 11250 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32817 What to donate: Backpacks, lunch boxes, pencils, pens, glue sticks, scissors, crayons, markers, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, binders, USB thumb drives, and calculators. See full list below.



A new school year is nearly here! The FOX 35 Care Force is teaming up with One Heart for Women and Children to collect school supplies and make sure every student in our community is ready to succeed.

The goal of the FOX 35 Backpack Brigade is to help to lessen the financial stress for local parents, so kids can focus on what matters most: learning.

Last year, with your help, we were able to equip more than 1,000 students with backpacks and supplies for the school year. This year, we are raising the bar to help 1,250 children across Central Florida.

Here's everything you need to know – and how to help us help Central Florida families!

Where is the 2026 Backpack Brigade?

Join us at the Walmart Supercenter on E. Colonial Drive. Full address: 11250 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32817

When is it?

Friday, July 31, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Make sure to stop by and say hello! Plenty of FOX 35 anchors, reporters, and meteorologists will also be at the event.

Who does it benefit?

All collected supplies will go directly to One Heart for Women and Children, an Orlando-based organization dedicated to supporting Central Florida families in transition or facing financial hardships.

Which items are most needed?

While all basic school supplies are appreciated, here are the high-priority items local students need most:

Backpacks and lunchboxes

Pencils, mechanical pencils, pens (black and blue), colored pencils, crayons, markers, and highlighters

Glue sticks, scissors, pencil sharpeners, and pouches

3-ring binders, pocket folders, composition books, spiral notebooks, and loose-leaf paper

Scientific calculators, USB thumb drives, and Walmart gift cards ($10-$20)

Here's how to donate