Founder of Florida nonprofit for children with disabilities accused of decade-long sexual abuse

The founder of a nonprofit that advocates for children with disabilities was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with sexually abusing minors, according to officials.

James "Jamie" Grover founded the Special Needs Advocacy Program (SNAP), which services families in the Central Florida area. The 62-year-old man was arrested after a search of his home in Deltona and his workplace at the Seminole Town Center Mall in Sanford, the FBI's Tampa Field Office announced Thursday.

"The FBI believes Grover targeted young boys between the timeframe of 2010 to the present while working at SNAP and while serving as Group Director of Autism on the Seas, an international organization that developed cruise vacations for adults and families living with special needs," the FBI said.

James Grover previously spoke with FOX 35 in an interview

The FBI said it's searching for Grover's alleged victims. If you or your child believe they have been allegedly victimized by Grover, or have information in this case, visit www.fbi.gov/snapvictims. All victims' identities will be kept confidential.

