Foster family hopes for dad's recovery after losing mom to coronavirus

COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 25,000 Florida residents, including one foster mother whose husband is fighting for his life.

It's been a very difficult several weeks for the Braley family.

Susan and Dennis Braley both got COVID-19 and went to AdventHealth Celebration. Susan died several days ago, while her husband is still fighting for his life. The couple had been foster parents for 20 years and fostered 300 children during that time. Six of their adoptive children live with them and are now being cared for by their daughter's son.

Susan's final wish to her daughter, Carianne, was to take care of the children.

"I told her I loved her and thanked her, and she said, 'Cari, take care of the kids and get to church so you can see me,'" Carianne Braley said. "I’m so blessed to have a son that is stepping up to the plate and saying we will do this together as a family. They’re not going anywhere. He’s living the example my parents set for him."

The family started a GoFundMe to help with expenses and to keep the family together.

"These children, it’s so hard because this is their second parent," Carianne said. "They already lost their first parent."

The family says this virus has torn them apart and hopes Dennis is able to pull through.

"The way COVID hits families, there’s no warning, there’s no sign, there’s no nothing," Carianne said. "It’s devastating."