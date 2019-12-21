Former UCF football player shot, killed outside apartment in Arizona

A former football player for the University of Central Florida is dead after police say he was shot and killed on Friday outside of an apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lance McDowdell, 25, was found on in the driveway outside an apartment in the area of 2600 North 44th Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to Knight News, McDowdell played as a defensive lineman for UCF in 2014 and 2015.

McDowdell played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.

“Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication and we send our condolences to his family during this time,” the organization said in a statement. "Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the Rattlers will respect the investigation and will not have any further comments until the investigation is completed."

The search for the gunman continues. Police are asking anyone with information about MDowdell's shooting death to come forward.