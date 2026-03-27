Former prisoner transport deputy ordered to wear GPS monitoring after accused of stalking

The Brief A former Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend for over a year using hidden AirTags, with surveillance footage reportedly showing him crawling under a vehicle with a flashlight. Following his arrest on March 25, 2026, 65-year-old James Kleeman has been released on bond under strict conditions, including a "no contact" order and the requirement to wear a GPS monitoring device. Kleeman, who was terminated from his position following the allegations, is scheduled to appear in court next on April 16.



A former Volulsia County deputy will now wear a GPS monitoring device after being accused of stalking his ex with an AirTag.

James Kleeman, 65, – who worked with the Volulsia County Sheriff's office for nearly 12 years – found himself behind bars after his ex-girlfriend reported that he had been stalking her for over a year. Kleeman worked as a former part-time prisoner transport before being terminated after his arrest.

What we know:

Kleeman was arrested on Wednesday night, March 25, after his girlfriend gave a statement in DeLand to deputies and Kleeman's vehicle pulled up in her parking lot behind her vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The woman told deputies she was in a relationship with Kleeman for three years before discovering the AirTags in her car and her daughter's car last year. She saw Ring video of Kleeman crawling under her daughter's car, she told deputies. The woman said she received an AirTag alert and found the device under her break pad.

Video released to FOX 35 shows Kleeman allegedly inspecting a car on March 7 – with a flashlight in hand – before he was seen crawling under the driver's side of the vehicle. Detectives later found an AirTag under the car.

The backstory:

The woman told deputies she first noticed the AirTags in February 2025.

After their breakup, Kleeman would show up at her location multiple times, the woman alleged – telling deputies she received multiple AirTag alerts over the years.

What's next:

Kleeman was released from jail on bond. He was ordered to not have contact with his ex-girlfriend, not possess any weapons and was ordered to wear a GPS tracker.

His next court appearance is April 16.