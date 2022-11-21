Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement

Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris retired from professional soccer last week, ending a 13-year senior career.

Ashlyn, who is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, joined the Orlando Pride in 2016.

Throughout her career, she's had 25 caps for the U.S. Women's National Team, and played on the USA World Cup's winning teams in 2015 and 2019.

"It has been one of my greatest honors to represent this country," she said.

Harris played 10 season in the national Women's Soccer League. In 2016, she has 62 saves for the season and was named Concacaf's "Goalkeeper of the Year."

She's known for her feisty and fun personality both on and off the field, as well as her love for fashion.

"Never underestimate the influence you have over people," she said.

However, Harris is not leaving the sport entirely. She was named global creative advisor for NJ/NY Gotham FC.

"I’m excited for this next phase of my career and to have this special opportunity to continue with Gotham FC in this role," she said in a written statement.