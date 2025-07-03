Former Olympic swim coach arrested in Florida, facing child sex abuse allegations

George Gibney, a former Olympic swim coach accused of decades-old child sex abuse crimes, was arrested this week by U.S. Marshals in Florida after evading justice for years, authorities said.

What we know:

George Gibney, a former coach of Ireland’s national swim team, was arrested on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals at his home in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The 74-year-old faces nearly 80 charges stemming from a series of child sex abuse allegations dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, when he worked at a Dublin-area swim club.

His arrest followed years of evading prosecution.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long Gibney had been living in Florida undetected or whether others may be charged in connection with these alleged cases. Authorities have not said whether U.S. prosecutors will seek to extradite him or whether additional victims have come forward since the criminal complaint was filed.

The backstory:

Gibney has been at the center of international controversy for decades, with victims and advocates campaigning for his arrest. Allegations include sexual abuse and attempted rape of minors under his supervision, including a 12-year-old girl at a summer camp at Dublin's New Park School in 1975. Despite previous investigations, legal loopholes had allowed him to live abroad for years without prosecution — until now.

The Irish Olympic Swimming Team returning from the Seoul Olympics in South Korea pictured at Dublin Airport, George Gibney, Coach(Trollied), (L-R) Stephen Cullen, Michelle Smith, Gary O'Toole, Richard Gheel and Aileen Convery, 08/10/1988 (Part of the Expand

What they're saying:

Witnesses described a dramatic scene as law enforcement swarmed the property with guns drawn and bullhorns.

"They came and raided the house — said there were cops everywhere, guns drawn, rifles, bullhorns… yelling for him to come out of the house," said one neighbor who witnessed the arrest.

Neighbors in Altamonte Springs told FOX 35 that Gibney kept to himself and was rarely seen outside his home.

What's next:

Gibney, who has long been the focus of international efforts to bring him to justice, is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.