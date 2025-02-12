Expand / Collapse search

Former high school nurse re-arrested on additional charges involving minor in New Smyrna Beach

Published  February 12, 2025 5:50pm EST
Volusia County
    • A former contracted nurse at New Smyrna Beach High School has been re-arrested following a New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD) investigation.
    • Joshua Leggett was arrested in Dec. 2024 after he was caught having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student.
    • A further investigation into the relationship landed Leggett back in jail and facing additional charges including Offense Against Student by Authority Figure.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former high school nurse has been re-arrested following a New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD) investigation into an inappropriate relationship he had with a student.

Joshua Leggett, a former contracted nurse at New Smyrna Beach High School, has been re-arrested after investigators dug deeper into the inappropriate relationship he had with a student, which was the cause of his first arrest. 

The backstory:

Leggett was initially arrested in December 2024 by Ormond Beach Police (OBPD) after he drove to meet a juvenile student after she got off of work. The students' parents witnessed her getting into Leggett's car and called the police. 

He was charged with:

  • Traveling to Meet a Minor and Offense Against Students by Authority Figures

Following the initial incident, NSBPD and OBPD launched a further investigation into the inappropriate relationship Leggett had with the student.

On Wednesday, Leggett was arrested at his Daytona Beach home by NSBPD.

He now faces additional charges, including:

  • Offense Against Student by Authority Figure
  • Indecent, Lewd, or Lascivious Touching of Certain Minors by Authority Figure

Leggett is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

