Former high school nurse re-arrested on additional charges involving minor in New Smyrna Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - A former high school nurse has been re-arrested following a New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD) investigation into an inappropriate relationship he had with a student.
Joshua Leggett, a former contracted nurse at New Smyrna Beach High School, has been re-arrested after investigators dug deeper into the inappropriate relationship he had with a student, which was the cause of his first arrest.
The backstory:
Leggett was initially arrested in December 2024 by Ormond Beach Police (OBPD) after he drove to meet a juvenile student after she got off of work. The students' parents witnessed her getting into Leggett's car and called the police.
He was charged with:
- Traveling to Meet a Minor and Offense Against Students by Authority Figures
Following the initial incident, NSBPD and OBPD launched a further investigation into the inappropriate relationship Leggett had with the student.
On Wednesday, Leggett was arrested at his Daytona Beach home by NSBPD.
He now faces additional charges, including:
- Offense Against Student by Authority Figure
- Indecent, Lewd, or Lascivious Touching of Certain Minors by Authority Figure
Leggett is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.