Former high school nurse re-arrested on additional charges involving minor in New Smyrna Beach

The Brief A former contracted nurse at New Smyrna Beach High School has been re-arrested following a New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD) investigation. Joshua Leggett was arrested in Dec. 2024 after he was caught having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student. A further investigation into the relationship landed Leggett back in jail and facing additional charges including Offense Against Student by Authority Figure.



The backstory:

Leggett was initially arrested in December 2024 by Ormond Beach Police (OBPD) after he drove to meet a juvenile student after she got off of work. The students' parents witnessed her getting into Leggett's car and called the police.

He was charged with:

Traveling to Meet a Minor and Offense Against Students by Authority Figures

Following the initial incident, NSBPD and OBPD launched a further investigation into the inappropriate relationship Leggett had with the student.

On Wednesday, Leggett was arrested at his Daytona Beach home by NSBPD.

He now faces additional charges, including:

Offense Against Student by Authority Figure

Indecent, Lewd, or Lascivious Touching of Certain Minors by Authority Figure

Leggett is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000.

