Florida firefighter arrested on the job for repeatedly molesting child, deputies say

A Florida firefighter has been arrested after allegedly repeatedly molesting a child, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Evert Carpenter was arrested Friday in Keystone Heights while at work and was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, according to deputies.

Earlier this month, the child told a parent about the repeated molestation by the 36-year-old Clay County Fire Rescue firefighter, deputies said. The child is an "acquaintance" of Carpenter, and the two have no familial connection.

Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

"Potty regression" – "a child’s sudden neglect of potty practices, constant ‘puddling’ or other accidents, or desire to return to diapers," according to the American Academy of Pediatrics – was also brought up by a teacher to the child, deputies added.

"Experts in child sexual trauma interviewed the child and disclosed potty regression is a sign of a child who has undergone trauma," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Carpenter remains at the Putnam County Jail, where he's being held without bond.

Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

"This piece of trash is a disgrace to not only his employers but also to anyone in public service who proudly sacrifice their lives to help others," Sheriff H.D ‘Gator' DeLoach said in a statement. "He took full advantage of his position as a trusted first responder to defile a child’s innocence.

"He is an embarrassment to all of our fellow brothers and sisters in the fire service and we share in their disgust and disappointment for the shame he has brought down.

"We will hand this case to the state attorney’s office and we will work diligently to ensure he never sees freedom again."

FOX 35 News has reached out to Clay County Fire Rescue for comment.